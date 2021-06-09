Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Phunware also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Phunware stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,802. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.