Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $425.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

