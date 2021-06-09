Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Sysco posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

