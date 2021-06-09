Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.34. Terex posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,060%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

