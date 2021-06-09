Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.55 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.
Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.