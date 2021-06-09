Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.55 billion to $48.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

