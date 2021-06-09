Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 472,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

