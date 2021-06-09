Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 798,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,795. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

