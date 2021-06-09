Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.35 million and the highest is $124.18 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $530.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $568.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million.

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $170.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.