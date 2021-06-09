Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report sales of $493.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.