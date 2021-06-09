Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce sales of $42.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.89 billion and the highest is $43.79 billion. AT&T posted sales of $40.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $174.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.79 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

