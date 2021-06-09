Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 68,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

