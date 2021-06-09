Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.98). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 474,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

