Zano One Day Trading Volume Hits $142,765.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006333 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $142,765.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,367.50 or 1.00069121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00973006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00375157 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00472018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,705,926 coins and its circulating supply is 10,676,426 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

