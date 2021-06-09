ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $14,403.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00393927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00201959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00247781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,219,423 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

