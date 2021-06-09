ZCore Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $383,081.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,911,761 coins and its circulating supply is 9,911,768 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

