Zeepin Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $508,336.21 and $22,216.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00224711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00208652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.01283263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,412.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.