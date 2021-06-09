Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00388430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00183455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00240479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004166 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004275 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

