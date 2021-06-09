ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $463,908.53 and approximately $160,915.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009089 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000181 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000263 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

