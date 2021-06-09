ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,104.55 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00922061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.56 or 0.09087940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049712 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

