Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $129.88 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00120501 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.37 or 0.00824542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,656,682,049 coins and its circulating supply is 11,365,214,896 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

