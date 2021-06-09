ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $21,842.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00234297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.01293068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,114.06 or 1.00193287 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

