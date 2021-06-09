Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $68,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

