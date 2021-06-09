Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,141 shares of company stock worth $68,552,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $341.26 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.93 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

