ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $359,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,878,330 shares of company stock worth $85,569,059. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,118.22. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

