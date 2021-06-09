ZumCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $226.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

