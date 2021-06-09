Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. 64,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

