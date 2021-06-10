-$0.09 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Verastem stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 2,000,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.98. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 64.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 328,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

