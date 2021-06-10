-$0.12 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 532,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

