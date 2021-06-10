-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.