-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

