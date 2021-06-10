$0.35 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

