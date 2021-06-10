$0.39 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,356. The company has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, COO Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $2,253,506. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.