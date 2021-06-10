$0.58 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSH. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

