-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million.

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

