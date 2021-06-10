$0.65 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

