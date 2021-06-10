$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Capri reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.