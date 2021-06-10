$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.72. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $254,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $294,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.