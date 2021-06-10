-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,509. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

