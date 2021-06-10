0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.12 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $280,732.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00097264 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

