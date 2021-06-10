0x Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $774.13 million and $67.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

