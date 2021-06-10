0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,932.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $839,401.00 and approximately $32,932.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

