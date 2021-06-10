$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period.

AEO opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.