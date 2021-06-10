$1.66 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

