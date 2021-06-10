$1.76 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 776.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

WGO traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 645,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

