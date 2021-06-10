$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.01. Nutrien reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.