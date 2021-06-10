105,648 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

