10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,795,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00.

TXG stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.16. 871,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,136. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

