$112.27 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $112.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the lowest is $103.64 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $43.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $462.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $469.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $600.04 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.