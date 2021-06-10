$118.93 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $118.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $510.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

