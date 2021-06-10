119,765 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,765 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $109,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,145 shares of company stock worth $31,511,043. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,144. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

