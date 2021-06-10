$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.39 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

